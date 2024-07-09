Damn The Light's Stevie Nicks Storyteller Tribute Comes To The Triad Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Saturday, July 13th, 2024 Damn The Light the internationally acclaimed Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac tribute will be taking the stage at the beautiful Triad Theater.

Damn The Light's tribute show is a transportive musical story-telling experience celebrating the song catalogue of the legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. Stevie was named "The Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll" and deemed one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time” by Rolling Stone. As a solo artist, she has garnered eight Grammy nominations and, with Fleetwood Mac, a further five. She is the only female artist to be inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

In this groundbreaking theatrical tribute, the audience is taken on a journey that reveals the origins and backstory of Stevie Nicks' and Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits. Stories include time spent with the likes of Joe Walsh, Don Henley and collaborations with the late great Tom Petty and Prince.

MaryAnne Piccolo commands the stage as Stevie Nicks. She leaves nothing unwanted when it comes to honoring this rock-and-roll icon. Embodying her mystical uninhibited stage presence, signature vocals, iconic style and an undeniable command of the stage, she delivers the full “Stevie Experience.” Multi-instrumentalist and producer GREKO partners with Piccolo as Lindsey Buckingham and others.

Piccolo and Greko are annual headliners for the world's largest and longest running Stevie Nicks/ Fleetwood Mac tribute,"Night of 1000 Stevies." The festival style event is produced by New York Nightlife legends Chi Chi Valenti and Johnny Dynell (Jackie Factory), which is now in its thirty-second year. Damn The Light's tribute has also been seen aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

The evening's band will include the talents of music director Mike Greko (Greko), Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Princess Goes to The Butterfly Museum), Andee Blacksugar (Blondie, KMFDM), Ismael Baiz (Monte, The Latino Experimental Project) and Danielle Tyler (The Danielle Tyler Band).