DVR Alert: Melissa Benoist Will Perform from BEAUTIFUL on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Monday, June 11

"Supergirl" Melissa Benoist will perform a song from the Broadway musical BEAUTIFUL on Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Melissa Benoist, who currently steals the screen in the title role of The CW's hit show, "Supergirl", made her Broadway as Carole King in Broadway's hit, Beautiful-TheCarole King Musical and will play a limited run through August 4th, 2018.

Benoist stars in the title role in The CW series "Supergirl", from DC Entertainment and producer Greg Berlanti. She also recently starred in the six-part event series "Waco", based on the true story of the 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas. Born and raised in Colorado, Benoist made her film debut just one year after graduating high school. She emerged on the screen as "Laurel" in the 2008 drama Tennessee alongside Mariah Carey, Adam Rothenberg and Ethan Peck. While working the musical theatre circuit in New York City, catapulted into the spotlight with her starring role as 'Marley Rose' on seasons four and five on Fox's hit show "Glee". Her character, colloquially dubbed "The New Rachel" in the premiere episode of season four, rode the waves of success from Lea Michele's character 'Rachel Berry', yet was quick to hear her own acclaim as the beloved new addition to the show. She has graced TV audiences on a multitude of shows including "Homeland" and "The Good Wife" and co-starred in the critically acclaimed feature films, the Academy-Award nominated Whiplash as well as Patriot's Day.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

