DVR Alert: Laura Benanti to Return as 'Melania Trump' on Tonight's LATE SHOW

Jan. 31, 2018  

Benania returns! Fans of Laura Benanti's take on Melania Trump should tune into tonight's LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert!

Laura posted a photo from the taping of tonight's show earlier today! Tune in to see what Melania has to say this time!

Benanti recently wrapped up a run in the Broadway comedy Meteor Shower. She was most recently seen on Broadway in the musical SHE LOVES ME for which she received a Tony nomination. In 2014, she joined the cast of ABC's hit series "Nashville" guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone. Laura also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie."

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, four time Tony Award-nominated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18.

Pre-makeup and wig. Tune in tonight! #Benania

A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on

The transformation is complete (??: @chelseanachman)

A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on


