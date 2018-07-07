DVR Alert: Gloria and Emilio Estefan and the Cast Of ON YOUR FEET! Will Appear on 'The Talk'

Be sure to watch "The Talk" this Tuesday, July 10, on CBS to see an appearance by Gloria and Emilio Estefan and a performance by the touring cast of On Your Feet!

Gloria Estefan will be sitting in as a co-host during the entire broadcast, Emilio Estefan will be making a guest cameo appearance, and the cast of the First National Tour will be performing a medley from the hit Broadway musical.

ON YOUR FEET! - based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan - is currently playing at Hollywood Pantages Theatre thru July 29. The production will also play a two-week engagement in Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, August 21 - September 2. For information on additional First National Tour stops, click here.

The production stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martínez, as Emilio Estefan.

Multiple Grammy Award-winning musicians from Miami Sound Machine are also on the road with the National Tour of On Your Feet!, including Music Director Clay Ostwald (keyboards), who is Assistant Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, Teddy Mulet (trombone), Mike Scaglione (reeds), Jorge Casas (bass), who is Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, and Edwin Bonilla (percussion).

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. ON YOUR FEET! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Completing the creative team are four-time Tony-nominated Scenic Designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy, SCK Sound Design (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Clay Ostwald (Miami Sound Machine), On Your Feet! features Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman).

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by James L. Nederlander and Estefan Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with Bernie Yuman. Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, The Nederlander Organization, led by James L. Nederlander, President, continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, as well as producing and presenting the best in theatrical entertainment and concert events. Bernie Yuman, an illustrious figure in the entertainment industry and long-time friend and business associate of the Estefans, serves as Executive Producer. Yuman produced and managed Siegfried & Roy, one of the most successful and longest running shows in Las Vegas history.

