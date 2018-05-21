DVR Alert: Don't Miss The Cast of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tonight

The cast of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway will perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon tonight, May 21.

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical opened on Broadway last month at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th Street.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to THE VOICE of a generation.

The three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer are Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever (Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and will be directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. SUMMER is produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers.

