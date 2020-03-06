DVR Alert: Casts of FROZEN, THE LION KING, & ALADDIN Head to TAMRON HALL SHOW on March 13

Make sure to set your DVRs, because on Friday, March 13 cast members from "Frozen," "The Lion King," and "Aladdin," will stop by the Tamron Hall Show to celebrate 25 years of Disney on Broadway. The episode will also feature a special performance from "Aladdin."

Disney's currently running Broadway shows include Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Disney Theatrical Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its 10 Broadway titles have been seen by over 160 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 62 Tony Awards, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With more than 20 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.

From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.

"Tamron Hall" premiered on September 9, 2019 and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019/2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. "Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Tamron Hall, Bill Geddie, and Talia Parkinson-Jones.





