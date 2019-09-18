DVR Alert: Broadway's NEWSIES To Premiere On Freeform Tomrrow!

Click Here for More Articles on NEWSIES

Fansies, set your DVRs! Newsies: The Broadway Musical is set to premiere on FreeForm tomorrow morning at 11am/10c!

Captured live on stage, the film features Jeremy Jordan, reprising the Tony nominated role he created as "Jack Kelly." Jordan is joined by original Broadway cast members Kara Lindsay as "Katherine," Ben Fankhauser as "Davey" and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Crutchie," and NEWSIES North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as "Joseph Pulitzer," Aisha de Haas as "Medda Larkin," and Ethan Steiner as "Les."

After opening on Broadway in 2012, NEWSIES played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour, to more than 2.5 million audience members in 65 cities across the country, concluding its run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre where it was captured live on stage for this cinema event.

Presented by Fathom Events and Disney Theatrical Productions, the initial three-day cinema event broke ticketing records to become the highest-grossing Broadway event in Fathom Events history.





