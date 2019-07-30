DRIVING MISS DAISY, MACBETH, and More Coming to BroadwayHD in August

BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service for theater fans, has announced its roster of shows coming in August.

August 1 - Driving Miss Daisy

Captured in 2013, this beautiful version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Driving Miss Daisy stars Angela Lansbury, and James Earl Jones in the Australian theatrical production by Alfred Uhry. Miss Daisy Werthan (Angela Lansbury) is a widowed, 72-year-old Jewish woman living in mid-century Atlanta who is deemed too old to drive by her son Boolie (Boyd Gaines). He then hires Hoke, an African-American man (James Earl Jones) to serve as her chauffeur, and what begins as a troubled and hostile pairing soon blossoms into a profound, life-altering friendship that transcends all the societal boundaries placed between them.

August 8 - Street Scene

In what was billed as "An American Opera," Street Scene is based on the play of the same name by Elmer Rice. Bringing together the talents of German-born composer Kurt Weill (Three Penny Opera), who won the very first Tony Award for Best Original Score for his work, and Langston Hughes, the revolutionary musical opened at the Adelphi Theatre on Broadway in 1947. This 2018 version filmed in Europe is an update on the tale of romance, disputes, gossip mongering, betrayals and constant tension mark the routines of a NYC community of neighbours. Combining the essence of Broadway musicals, North American Jazz, and European opera, Street Scene is considered a classic.

August 15 - Macbeth

Recipient of a Peabody Award in 2010, this filmed version of director Rupert Goold's stage adaptation for the Chichester Festival Theatre stars Patrick Stewart in his Screen Actor's Guild Award nominated performance as the title role. Also starring Tony Nominee Kate Fleetwood as Lady Macbeth, this gripping production gets a 20th century spin, being set in Romania in the 1960s and is shot entirely on location at Welbeck Abbey.

August 22 -Monteverdi's L'Orfero

Jordi Savall brings this production to life on the stage of Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu. Monteverdi's favola in musica, based on a libretto by Alessandro Striggio, is considered to be the first opera in history. In this exceptional performance, Furio Zanasi takes the lead role with Arianna Savall starring as his Euridice.

August 28 - Love's Labour's Lost

Shakespeare's most poetic love story, Love's Labour's Lost comes to vivid life in this Stratford Festival production, helmed by Tony and Olivier award-winning director John Caird. A coming-of-age story unlike any other, it dwells sweetly on the naiveté of youth while leading its protagonists to understand the true meaning - and cost - of love. This "sublime" (Toronto Star) "masterpiece" (National Post) was called "the most vibrant production of the play I've ever seen" (AM New York). Starring Ruby Joy, Mike Shara, Sarah Afful, Juan Chioran, Josue Laboucane, Tom Rooney and Sanjay Talwar, "it's impossible to say who gives the most delicious performance in this comic feast" (Torontoist).

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience.





