DOWN LOW, Starring Audra McDonald, Zachary Quinto, and More, to Premiere at SXSW

The film is Rightor Doyle's feature directorial debut.

Jan. 14, 2023  

Rightor Doyle's feature directorial debut DOWN LOW, starring Audra McDonald, Zachary Quinto, Judith Light, Lukas Gage, and Simon Rex, will have its premiere at this year's South by Southwest festival March 10-19th, 2023 in Austin, TX.

The film is written by Lukas Gage and Phoebe Fisher and follows the lives of a deeply repressed man, the uninhibited young man that gives him a happy ending, and all the lives they ruin along the way.

McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. Her Broadway credits include Carousel, Porgy & Bess, Lady Day, and Shuffle Along.

Zachary Quinto is known for his roles as Sylar in the science fiction drama series Heroes (2006-2010), Spock in the film Star Trek (2009) and its sequels Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016), and Charlie Manx in the AMC series NOS4A2. Quinto's stage credits include in Angels in America, The Glass Menagerie, Smokefall, and Boys in the Band.

For more information, visit the SXSW website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219012®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sxsw.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




