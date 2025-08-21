DOVECOTE By Maya T. Weed To Be Presented At Five Flies Coffee And The Tank's LIME FEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dovecote, a new play written and directed by Maya T. Weed, will be presented as a staged reading in The Tank's Lime Fest on August 22nd at 9:30pm, and as a site-specific presentation at Five Flies Coffee on August 25th. For the latter, doors open at 7:30pm to join the hurricane party, and the show begins at 8:00pm.

A love letter to grandparents, South Florida wildlife, and sibling-hood in a digital age, Dovecote is a 90-minute hurricane play set in the near future Florida Keys. Three estranged sisters look after their grandmother's stilted house during a severe storm, and though the home has been retrofitted with an advanced climate protection software, making it through the night in one piece may only be possible if the granddaughters can air their long-held grievances and freshly kept secrets. With a backdrop of ecological and technological crisis, the play explores the fragility (or fortitude) of grief, shared-history, and the lengths we go to protect ourselves and others.

The cast includes Taylor Richardson (The Gilded Age), Marvelyn Ramirez (24-Hour Plays: Nationals), and India Beer (Hot Mic, Small Boat Productions) as the three Colman sisters, with voice over performances provided by Susan Jackson and Elizabeth Jackson.

The creative team features Maya T. Weed (Lennox Mutual) as the writer/director, The Elif Collective and WAXWING Productions as co-producers, Christian Carew (Sleep No More) as the stage manager, Celia Krefter (Slaughter City) as the lighting designer, Sophie Craig as terrarium designer, and Gregor Patti as songwriter.

Tickets for the Lime Fest showing are available here for tiered prices, $20-$40, and here for the Five Flies presentation, priced at $12 with a one drink minimum (can be nonalcoholic). Lime Fest is a zesty festival to celebrate new works by some of the most exciting womxn, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists with stories that The Tank believes must be centered, exalted, and provided resources. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit The Tank's website.

The Elif Collective makes theater that is necessarily live. We draw on social, interactive, and immersive elements to create theatrical experiences that go beyond just performance. We develop all of our pieces in highly collaborative and interdisciplinary settings. Finally, we never forget our audience: we incorporate their experience into the earliest stages of our development by inviting them to test and provide feedback on our works in progress. Elif is committed to making our spaces a home for queer people and people of the Global Majority. This commitment includes not only outreach to queer and BIPOC community members, but also uplifting their stories in our new plays. Elif is committed to providing low-cost or free access to all our programming for community members in need.

WAXWING Productions commits to creating innovative, compelling, and impactful theatre. They strive to uplift a diverse range of voices looking to share their personal artistry and to do so in the most exciting ways they can conjure. From site-specific experiments to classic proscenium stages, WAXWING explores all forms of storytelling and encourages their artists to test the boundaries of their work however they see fit.