DEATH BECOMES HER & CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Lead Dorian Theater Award Nominations

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has revealed the nominations for its third annual Dorian Theater Awards, honoring outstanding achievements across Broadway and Off-Broadway during the 2024-2025 season. Modeled after the group’s acclaimed Dorian Awards for film and television, the theater honors recognize both mainstream productions and those with LGBTQ+ themes or creators.

Death Becomes Her, the Broadway adaptation of the cult classic film, leads the pack with seven nominations. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, the musical is nominated for Outstanding Broadway Musical and Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Musical. Cast members Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Christopher Sieber are all recognized for their performances, and the song “For the Gaze” by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison is up for The Broadway Showstopper Award.

Three additional Broadway productions follow closely with six nominations each: John Proctor is the Villain, Purpose, and Sunset Blvd. Among the nominated performers are Sadie Sink, Fina Strazza, and Amalia Yoo for John Proctor is the Villain; Jon Michael Hill, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Alana Arenas, and Kara Young for Purpose; and Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis, and David Thaxton for Sunset Blvd.

Off-Broadway, Cats: The Jellicle Ball tops the list with five nominations, including acting nods for André De Shields, Sydney James Harcourt, and ballroom star Tempress Chastity Moore. Other multi-nominated Off-Broadway productions include DRAG: The Musical, featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race veterans Alaska Thunderfuck and Jujubee, and We Had a World from Manhattan Theatre Club, with nominations for Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles.

This year’s nominees for LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer, the group’s career achievement award, are André De Shields, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Jinkx Monsoon, Andrew Scott, Paul Tazewell, and George C. Wolfe.

Winners will be announced Monday, June 2, 2025, coinciding with the launch of Pride Month.

Full list of 2025 Dorian Theater Awards Nominees

Outstanding Broadway Musical

Death Becomes Her

Dead Outlaw

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Outstanding Broadway Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Purpose

Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Outstanding Broadway Play Revival

Eureka Day

Our Town

Romeo + Juliet

Yellow Face

Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production

Cult of Love

Death Becomes Her

Purpose

Redwood

SMASH

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Helen J. Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Sydney Lemmon, JOB

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Christopher Sieber, Death Becomes Her

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

David Thaxton, Sunset Blvd.

Michael Urie, Once Upon a Mattress

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play

Alana Arenas, Purpose

Tala Ashe, English

Molly Bernard, Cult of Love

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Marjan Neshat, English

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Zachary Quinto, Cult of Love

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Amalia Yoo, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose

Outstanding Broadway Ensemble

Cult of Love

Death Becomes Her

John Proctor is the Villain

Real Women Have Curves

Sunset Blvd.

The Broadway Showstopper Award

Death Becomes Her - “For the Gaze”

Gypsy - “Rose’s Turn”

John Proctor Is the Villain - “Green Light”

Maybe Happy Ending - “Chasing Fireflies”

Sunset Blvd. - “Sunset Boulevard”

Outstanding Off-Broadway Production

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Grangeville

Liberation

Vanya

Wine in the Wilderness

Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

DRAG: The Musical

Grangeville

The Fires

We Had a World

Outstanding Lead Performance in an Off-Broadway Production

Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Brandon Flynn, Kowalski

Joanna Gleason, We Had a World

Marla Mindelle, The Big Gay Jamboree

Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire

Andrew Scott, Vanya

Paul Sparks, Grangeville

Alaska Thunderfuck, DRAG: The Musical

Olivia Washington, Wine in the Wilderness

Outstanding Featured Performance in an Off-Broadway Production

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Billy Crudup, Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts

Andre De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Drew Elhamalawy, We Live in Cairo

Sydney James Harcourt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Jujubee, DRAG: The Musical

Ahmad Kamal, SUMO

Julia Lester, All Nighter

Paris Nix, The Big Gay Jamboree

Jeanine Serralles, We Had a World

Kyra Sedgwick, All of Me

“Tempress” Chastity Moore, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Jenny Lee Stern, Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song

Jason Veasey, The Fires

Natalie Walker, The Big Gay Jamboree

LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season

Michael Arden

Tommy Dorfman

Jonathan Groff

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Jinkx Monsoon

LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer

Andre De Shields

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Jinkx Monsoon

Andrew Scott

Paul Tazewell

George C. Wolfe

Productions With Multiple Nominations

Death Becomes Her - 7

John Proctor is the Villain - 6

Purpose - 6

Sunset Blvd. - 6

Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 5

Cult of Love - 4

Gypsy - 4

Maybe Happy Ending - 4

The Big Gay Jamboree - 3

Drag: The Musical - 3

English - 3

Dead Outlaw - 3

Grangeville - 3

Just in Time - 3

Liberation - 3

Real Women Have Curves - 3

We Had a World - 3

Yellow Face - 3

Eureka Day - 2

The Fires - 2

Floyd Collins - 2

The Hills of California - 2

Operation Mincemeat - 2

The Picture of Dorian Gray - 2

Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 2

A Streetcar Named Desire - 2

Vanya - 2

Wine in the Wilderness - 2