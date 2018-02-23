DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Hold NYC Open Casting Call This Weekend!

Dear Evan Hansen, we've been way too out of touch... The Tony Award-winning musical is looking for their next lead -- and it could be you!

This Sunday, February 25, Dear Evan Hansen is holding an open casting call for its next anxiety-ridden leading man in New York City. They are looking for male actors age 17 or older to play the title role of Evan Hansen.

Who is Evan Hansen? The character description provided reads, "Smart, sincere and cripplingly self-conscious, Evan prefers to hover in the background, a supporting player in his own life, too afraid to step forward into the spotlight and risk ridicule or, what might be worse, no one noticing him at all."

What should you prepare? The casting call asks for "16 bars of a Pop/Rock or Contemporary musical theatre song". Additionally, bring your picture and résumé. An accompanist will be provided.

For more information, check out the flyer below:

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

