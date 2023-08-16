DEAR EVAN HANSEN Coming to Netflix in the U.K. & Ireland

The film will begin streaming on August 24th on Netflix in the U.K. and Ireland.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN
The film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen is coming to Netflix in the U.K. and Ireland!

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that the film will begin streaming on August 24th on Netflix in the U.K. and Ireland.

U.S. audiences can currently watch the film for free with ads on Amazon's FreeVee.

In 2021, the breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon became a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprised his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Featuring Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail," Dear Evan Hansen stars six-time Oscar® nominee Amy Adams, Oscar® winner Julianne MooreKaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns) and Adam Siegel (2 Guns, Drive), and is executive produced by Michael Bederman, Steven LevensonBenj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Watch the trailer for the film here:




