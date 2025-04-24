Artifacts From DEAD OUTLAW Will be Added to Library of Congress

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has just learned that the award-winning Dead Outlaw will be formally enshrined into the Library of Congress collections in Washington, D.C. on Monday, May 12, 2025.

To celebrate the show’s journey to Broadway, and to cement the production’s place in the American cultural canon, composers David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna and book writer Itamar Moses will donate artifacts representing the development of the musical to live in the Library’s permanent collection. The event will feature a performance and discussion from the creative team and Broadway cast members in the historic Coolidge Auditorium with hundreds of area students in attendance.

"As the home of the preeminent collection of American musical theater history, the Library is pleased to showcase some of the latest creative output from Broadway," said Susan Vita, Chief of the Library's Music Division. "This showcase of Dead Outlaw is a great example of how new musicals draw from works of the past to bring new perspectives to compelling stories from American history.”

Written by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw began preview performances on Saturday, April 12 at the Longacre Theatre ahead of its Sunday, April 27 opening.

The cast, reprising their roles from Off-Broadway, includes Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (choreography), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig and makeup designer), Dean Sharenow (music supervision), Rebekah Bruce (music direction and additional arrangements), and David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna, and Dean Sharenow (orchestrations and arrangements). Casting is by The TRC Company/Peter Van Dam, CSA. Cynthia Cahill serves as Production Stage Manager.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.