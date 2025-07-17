DEAD OUTLAW Full Audible Recording Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full Audible recording of the Tony-nominated original musical DEAD OUTLAW is out today, July 17, 2025, streaming exclusively on Audible.

Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit), music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and direction by Tony nominee David Cromer, DEAD OUTLAW tells the strange and true story of Elmer McCurdy—a failed outlaw whose corpse was unknowingly toured for decades as a sideshow attraction. The musical explores the making of myth in America, touching on fame, exploitation, and identity, with a bold and unconventional score blending folk, rock, and roots music.

Following its acclaimed Off-Broadway premiere in March 2024 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, DEAD OUTLAW transferred to Broadway in spring 2025, where it earned multiple Tony Award nominations, including Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Andrew Durand. The production also received Drama Desk nominations for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lyrics, Outstanding Music, and Outstanding Direction of a Musical.

The audio release captures the full Broadway cast and orchestrations, featuring performances by Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Julia Knitel, Thom Sesma, and Eddie Cooper, among others.

