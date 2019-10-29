DCINY's Holiday Concerts At Carnegie Hall Include Messiah, and More!

As an annual holiday concert tradition, Maestro Jonathan Griffith, Distinguished Concerts International New York's (DCINY) Co-Founder and Principal Conductor, presents Sir Eugene Goossens/Sir Thomas Beecham's compelling symphonic re-orchestration of Handel's Messiah, Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org.

The presentation opens at 1:30 PM with hundreds of handbell players welcoming the audience in "The Great Christmas Ring", conducted by Kevin McChesney and an appearance by Santa Claus.Messiah, starting at 2 PM, features the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers International, an international choir made up of singers from nine countries. Featured soloists are Penelope Shumate; Soprano, Teresa Buchholz; Mezzo-Soprano, John McVeigh; Tenor, and Christopher Job; Bass-Baritone.

"Goossens' re-orchestration of Messiah is quite simply marvelous, powerful and astonishing," comments Griffith. "I believe it strikes the heart of the piece. Beecham's recording, among the top ten best-selling recordings of Messiah ever made, has probably introduced the work to more people than any other. It's certainly dear to a large number of people and is the only Messiah that many of them know."

The Goossens Messiah, recorded only by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus under Sir Thomas Beecham, has stood as a landmark of the classical catalog for sixty years. Griffith first brought the work to the New York City stage in 2011 and has since performed the work live in front of New York audiences at Carnegie Hall (2015 to present) and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center (2011- 2014).

Conducted by Griffith, the work was recently recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a chorus comprised of members of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain and the Jonathan Griffith Singers. The new recording is scheduled for release on April 3, 2020, while a limited number of pre-release albums will be available for purchase at Carnegie Hall on the day of the performance.

Founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, with its first public performance in January 2008, DCINY is a leading producer of dynamic musical entertainment in renowned international venues. Over 40,000 musicians representing 49 countries and all 50 United States have participated in DCINY productions. Since the inception of the company, DCINY has produced 51 world premieres and more than 200 concerts for over 200,000 audience members.

With unforgettable, world-class concert experiences, empowering educational programs, and a global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of musical performance. In addition to being selected four times for Inc. 5000, DCINY has received national recognition with multiple American Prizes: Jonathan Griffith, Founder and Music Director of Distinguished Concerts Orchestra (Winner 2014 American Prize in Conducting, Professional Orchestra Division), DCINY's General Director and Co-Founder Iris Derke and the DCINY Team (Winner 2015 American Prize in Arts Marketing), and Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) has been recognized by LUX Life Magazine as the Most Outstanding Musical Education Program 2019 - New York.





