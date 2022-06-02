DANCING ON THE EDGE FESTIVAL Returns This July

The Dancing on the Edge Festival returns for its 34 th Year Festival of Contemporary Dance takes centre stage July 7 to 16 at the Firehall Arts Centre (280 E. Cordova), Scotiabank Dance Centre (677 Davie Street) and various off-site locations in Vancouver.

Pay-What-You-Wish from $15 to $35 + fees and offsite outdoor free performances.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in British Columbia's contemporary dance scene, the 34th annual Dancing on the Edge Festival will kick off on July 7th. Festival Producer, Donna Spencer, is delighted that Canada's oldest and longest running contemporary dance festival, will host live performances both indoor and outdoor for eagerly awaiting audiences. This year's DOTE will once again deliver high calibre, challenging and gorgeous dance delivering innovative and spell-binding works featuring World Premieres, North American and Western Canadian debuts, and works-in-progress from some of the most sought-after contemporary choreographers.

In celebration of our 34 th Annual DOTE, the festival will include a presentation of over thirty extraordinary dance productions featuring both online and live stage performances showcasing artists from across Canada. On offer will be premieres of dance films, dance discussions, in studio performance at the Firehall Studio, theatre performances at the Firehall Arts Centre Theatre and Scotiabank Dance Centre and off-site performances at various Vancouver locations.

DOTE will bring dance in all shapes and forms to Vancouver audiences. The festival will present works from acclaimed Canadian artists including: Zab Maboungou/Compagnie Danse NYATA NYATA (Montreal) Alexandra Spicey' Landé/Ebnflōh Dance Company (Montreal), and some of Vancouver's most acclaimed companies including: Olivia C Davies/O.Dela Arts/Peppers Ghost New Media Collective, Vanessa Goodman/Action at a Distance, Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg/Tara Cheyenne Performance, Michelle Olson & Starr Muranko/Raven Spirit Dance, Alvin Erasga Tolentino/Co.ERASGA, James Gnam/Plastic Orchid Factory, Calder White, Rebecca Margolick, Kate Franklin & Jeremy O'Neill, an in studio presentation feat. Isak Enquist, and in partnership with The Dance Centre, a mixed bill presentation featuring works by Alexa Mardon, Francesca Frewer & Erika Mitsuhashi in various locations throughout the Scotiabank Dance Centre (theatre, studio and patio).

The Dancing on the Edge Festival Society strives to stimulate the development of high quality contemporary Canadian dance artists and choreography through the presentation of work from emerging and established local, regional, national and international dance artists and companies. Each year the Festival provides a catalyst for discussion about dance, either through forums, roundtable discussions, or talkbacks. The Festival also acts as a facilitator for new dance creations, through commissions, residencies, and co-productions.

Significance of the Festival Many of BC's eminent choreographers have been presented by the Dancing on the Edge Festival including: Crystal Pite, Emily Molnar, Serge Bennathan, Wen Wei Wang, Aeriosa Dance. In addition to national companies such as Compagnie Marie Chouinard, Brian Webb Dance Company , Paul-André Fortier, plus thousands of performing dance artists from across Canada. It's important to note, with many festivals, such as the Canada Dance Festival and Magnetic North Festival re-configuring itself after a hiatus, it is significant that Dancing on the Edge Festival continues its work for the Canadian arts + culture community, not only artists, but even more importantly for our audiences.

