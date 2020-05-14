DANCE PARADE NEW YORK to Host Interactive Online Festival

Dance Parade New York will host an interactive online dance festival on Saturday, May 16, from 1:00-3:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. Anticipating 1,000 people dancing-in-place simultaneously from around the world, parade organizers will present family-friendly fun and movement joy in DJ-lead virtual dance rooms, free dance classes with top professionals, dance-offs between participants, flashmob, free dance classes, and will announce winners of Dare to Dance challenge, which invited house bound choreographers to submit new work to win cash prizes.

Among Parade & Festival highlights:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: at 1:00 pm with emcee Jungle paying homage to healthcare workers and introducing this year's Grand Marshals: awarding winning modern dance choereographer David Dorfman, Masala Bhangra pioneer Sarina Jain, SiriusXM Radio DJ Liquid Todd, and world-renowned Waacking dance artist Princess Lockerooo.

The New York Grandstand: Princess Lockerooo, with a Waacking Flashmob. Dance to DJ Liquid Todd, watch or participate in dance battles with cash prizes, tutu jams, cultural spotlights and witness the "Dance Police Lockdown," and join Barbara Ann Michaels "I Dance Like You!" showcase.

DanceFest Teaching Stage: featuring free dance classes with dance professionals and pick up techniques in Waacking (similar to Vogue-ing), free-form contemporary phrases, Bhangra, Salsa and Zumba: Strike-A-Pose in Princess Lockeroo's Waacking class; Free-form contemporary phrases with David Dorfman; Traditional Indian Bhangra with Sarina Jain; Zumba with Laci Chasholm's Fit4Dance and Salsa shines with Brooklyn's Salsa Salsa studio.

BACKGROUND:

Dance Parade New York is the world's only street parade to exclusively celebrate and showcase the diversity of dance. This annual celebration of eclectic dance styles from around the world, features over ten thousand dancers, and presents more than 80 unique styles of dance.

Launched in 2006, Dance Parade is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate diversity by presenting as many forms of dance and culture as possible. The organization offers free dance programs to schools and community centers throughout New York City.

The 14th Annual Dance Parade and Festival is made possible, in part, with private support as well as public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.





