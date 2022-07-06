DALTON'S GOT TALENT, Karaoke Competition Runs Sundays This Summer at Dalton's Bar & Grill

Hell's Kitchen's very own Dalton's Bar & Grill (611 9th Ave, at 43rd Street) has announced its first annual "Dalton's Got Talent" karaoke competition. Sundays at 10PM, July 10 - August 28, 16 audience-selected contestants (2 each week) will advance to the finale. At the grand finale event on September 4, a panel of esteemed theater industry professionals including Christine Pedi (SiriusXM Radio, Chicago), Lulu Picart (upcoming Broadway revival of 1776), and a mystery guest judge to be announced - will present the "Dalton's Got Talent" winner with a Grand Prize of $3000.

Jennifer Pluff (Executive Director of off-Broadway's newest theater, Playhouse 46) serves as emcee of the weekly competition along with her husband, Ian Powers (Pluff and Powers first met at Dalton's Bar & Grill karaoke 13 years ago and have been making beautiful music together ever since.)

All proceeds from the sales of Miller Lite and Coney Island Brewing company during the contest will be donated to the Entertainment Community Fund, which provides human services nationally for people who work in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.

For more information about Dalton's Got Talent" karaoke competition, visit daltonsbarnyc.com.