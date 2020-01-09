Cynthia Erivo Wins Society of Composers & Lyricists Award For 'Stand Up' From HARRIET

Cynthia Erivo has taken home the Society of Composers and Lyricists Award for Outstanding Original Song for Visual Media for "Stand Up" from Harriet, according to Variety.

Erivo did not attend the awards ceremony, but co-writer Joshua Brian Campbell was on hand to accept the trophy on her behalf.

Read more on Variety.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You