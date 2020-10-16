Cynthia Erivo & Leslie Odom, Jr. Perform Tonight on GRAMMY SALUTE TO MUSIC LEGENDS
They will honor Roberta Flack with a cover of 'Where is the Love.'
The Recording Academy® will honor its 2020 Special Merit Awards recipients with "Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends®," an awards ceremony and tribute concert hosted by Jimmy Jam tonight, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.
Announced earlier this year, the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Ken Ehrlich, Philip Glass and Frank Walker received Trustees Award honors, and George Augspurger was recognized with the Technical GRAMMY® Award. Mickey Smith Jr. will also accept the Music Educator Award™ as this year's recipient.
Performers include Laurie Anderson, Philip Bailey, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Isaak, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Cyndi Lauper, Sam Moore, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Yola. Presenters include Rhiannon Giddens, Joe Mantegna, John Legend, LL Cool J, Greg Phillinganes, Henry Rollins, and Don Was.
A production of THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS for WNET, "Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends" was written by David Wild and directed for television by David Horn, with Mitch Owgang as producer and David Horn and Branden Chapman as executive producers. Terry Lickona and Chantel Sausedo are co-producers.
Watch a promo here: