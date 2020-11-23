Cynthia Erivo, Amber Riley, and More Will Lead MCC Theater Benefit Performance of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

MCC Theater has announced today that they will present a benefit performance of the Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award winning play School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play written by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Kamilah Forbes (Executive Producer, Apollo Theater; Hip Hop Theater Festival). School Girls will stream on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3PM ET on MCC Theater's YouTube channel. Tickets are available now at mcctheater.org.

The cast of School Girls will include Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Harriet), Shahadi Wright Joseph (The Lion King, Us), BAFTA Award winner Wunmi Mosaku ("Lovecraft Country"), Ashleigh Murray ("Katy Keane," "Riverdale"), Tony Award nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, "High Fidelity"), Storm Reid ("Euphoria," A Wrinkle in Time), Olivier Award winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls, "Glee"), and Lyric Ross ("This Is Us"). A live talkback with the cast will follow the performance for select ticket holders.

"We're so thrilled to be bringing this play back for what can now be considered the third and virtual time! We've been immensely lucky to have such powerhouse casts and this one is no different," said Bernie Telsey, Co-Artistic Director. "This remount will have us bringing together yet another cast of phenomenal women - this time straight to your home. We couldn't be more excited about the limitless nature the digital realm is allowing us to have for this production."

Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This 2018 Lortel Award winner for Best Play and New York Times Critic's Pick explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. MCC Theater first produced School Girls in 2017, followed by a return engagement in 2018.

Limited early-bird tickets are on sale now beginning at $15 (performance only) and $50 (performance and talkback). Subscribers are guaranteed $5 tickets that include access to the talkback. School Girls will be available on MCC on DEMAND two weeks after the Dec 13th air date and will not include the talkback. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased at mcctheater.org.

