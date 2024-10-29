News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cynthia Erivo, Alan Cumming, & More Join Disney Jr. Series ROBOGOBO

The series will come to Disney Jr. and Disney+ in early 2025.

By: Oct. 29, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway stars Cynthia Erivo, Alan Cumming, Ana Gasteyer, and more are all lending their voices to the latest Disney Jr. series.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: ONLY MAKE BELIEVE Celebrates 25th Anniversary Gala
The Baltimore Sun Ends Features Section Including Theatre Reviews
Buckley’s 'Grizabella' Joins Broadway Legends Ornament Collection
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/27/24 - WICKED, HAMILTON & More Top the List

Titled RoboGobo, the upcoming show features five adopted pets who are given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax. The pets are on a mission to save other pets in trouble and learn how to become a family in the process. The series will come to Disney Jr. and Disney+ in early 2025.

Alan Cumming took to Instagram to share a bit about his experience with his role of Dame Luxley. In his post, the Cabaret actor said "I have been having a lot of fun voicing this game old broad over the last year or so! In the tradition of pantomime I am literally a dame! Dame Luxley to be precise." Ana Gasteyer, currently in the Broadway production of Once Upon a Mattress, plays Luxley's pet crab Crabitha.

The cast also includes Dulé Hill (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), Alison Pill (Uncle Vanya), Valerie Bertinelli, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Ja'Siah Young. Take a look at the cast announcement below!

 




Next on Stage Season 5



Videos