Cultural Convergence Takes Center Stage At Accent Dance NYC

Accent Dance NYC, an education and performance initiative that champions diversity and communication through dance, places cultural convergence and community in the spotlight this season. With an in studio showing highlighting excerpts from the company's repertory on February 29 and a full-length evening of dance on April 9, the ensemble will showcase the versatile talents of Accent Dance NYC through the purposeful juxtaposition of ballet, contemporary dance, salsa, jazz music, tango, hip hop, tap, and more.

With a clear mission to explore the artistic, cultural, and humanistic connections among people from diverse backgrounds and an attention to community outreach and education, on February 29, In the Studio with Accent Dance NYC will give audiences an intimate look into the new works that will define their 2020 season. Hosted at the Dardo Galletto Studios, the free evening event will begin with an all-level movement workshop taught by the dancers ranging from salsa to street dance, followed by a performance, artist meet and greet, refreshments, and wine.

Later this Spring, the ensemble will present An Evening of Cultural Convergence on April 9 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater. The evening-length concert will present works by award-winning Cuban dance-maker Pedro Ruiz, leading Argentinian tango dancer and choreographer, Dardo Galletto, and the multi-talented choreographer and Jazz vocalist Lucia Jackson. The evening will also include a premiere addressing current socio-political issues focused on the erosion-global and domestic-of democratic and constitutional values. The work sheds light on the injustices faced by so many, including children, to whom Accent Dance NYC remains committed. Additional works from the ensemble weave a common thread throughout the program reflecting how cultures intersect, and how diversity, above all, is what brings vitality and spirit to our society.

Established in the fall of 2018, Accent Dance NYC is a collaborative of artists from the U.S., Cuba, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Haiti and beyond and has reached over 1,200 school-aged children with its dance programming, impacting the younger generation to move, dance, and dream.

In the Studio with Accent Dance NYC will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Dardo Galletto Studios, located in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, 151 W 46th Street. An open dance workshop of diverse movement styles will begin at 7:15 p.m., the performance at 8:00 p.m., with refreshments to follow. The venue is accessible by the S, 6, 7, M and W trains.

Admission is free. For reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-the-studio-with-accent-dance-nyc-tickets-90827085257

An Evening of Cultural Convergence will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, Joan Weill Center for Dance, 405 West 55th Street, 9th Avenue, New York, New York. The venue is accessible by the 1, A, C, B or D trains to 59th Street/Columbus Circle, the N, R, Q or W trains to 57th Street, and the C or E to 50th Street.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/accent-dance-nyc-presents-an-evening-of-cultural-convergence-tickets-88194798015





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You