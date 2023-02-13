The Obie Awards have found their 2023 host! The American Theatre Wing has announced that Lucille Lortel Award-winning actress Crystal Lucas-Perry will host the 66th Annual Obie Awards. As previously announced, the 66th Annual Obie Awards will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street). Tickets to the 2023 Obie Awards can be purchased at www.ObieAwards.com

Crystal Lucas-Perry has extensive Off-Broadway and Broadway credits. Her Off-Broadway credits include: Ain't No Mo' (Lortel Award), A Bright Room Called Day, Bull in a China Shop (LCT), Little Children Dream of God (Roundabout). She made her Broadway debut starring as John Adams in the revolutionary musical revival production of 1776. Most recently, Crystal was seen on Broadway originating the role of Passenger 5 in the critically-acclaimed production of Ain't No Mo', where she received recognition for her strong and authentic delivery.

"I am incredibly honored and thrilled to be hosting the 66th Annual Obie Awards. I am inspired by the talent, artistry, and efforts of our community and look forward to leading an evening celebrating theatrical excellence," said Crystal Lucas-Perry.

"We're thrilled to finally announce Crystal as our Obies host this year! She is the absolute embodiment of the Off-Broadway spirit. She's not only a riveting performer and respected collaborator, but a cherished member of the New York Theater Community," said Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing.

For tickets, visit www.ObieAwards.com.

The 2023 awards are co-chaired by Obie-winning Director and Producing Artistic Leader David Mendizábal and veteran theatre critic Melissa Rose Bernardo. The judges panel includes actor & fight choreographer Dave Anzuelo, scenic designer Wilson Chin, Obie-winning playwright Haruna Lee, Obie-winning director & playwright Lisa Peterson, and Obie-winning actor Heather Alicia Simms.

Leading sponsor for the 2023 Obie Awards is artist-driven theatrical production company, No Guarantees. The Howard Gilman Foundation also serves as a supporting sponsor, with Super Awesome Friends as Digital Sponsor.