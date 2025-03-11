Cristin Milioti Joins Voice Cast of Netflix Animated Comedy IN YOUR DREAMS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway alum Cristin Milioti has joined the voice cast of the upcoming Netflix animated comedy, In Your Dreams. Milioti, fresh off her acclaimed performance in Max's The Penguin, will play "Mom" in the film, appearing alongside the previously announced Simu Liu and Craig Robinson. Directed by Alex Woo, the animated adventure hits Netflix later this year.

In a statement, Woo said "Cristin is an EGOT-level talent. She can sing. She can act. I haven’t seen her dance, but I’m sure she could give Ginger Rogers a run for her money. You believe every performance Cristin gives and that’s every director’s dream come true."

Milioti also commented, saying “As someone whose worldview was heavily influenced by the animation I devoured as a kid, I’m excited to be a part of Alex Woo’s moving and tender film.”

The movie follows Stevie and her brother Elliot who journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true: the perfect family. The voice cast also includes Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho, and Zachary Noah Piser.

During this award season, Milioti has seen universal acclaim for her turn as Sofia Falcone in the DC series The Penguin, where she stars alongside Colin Farrell. For her performance, she has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and winning at the Saturn and Critics' Choice Awards. The first season of the show is currently streaming on Max.

Milioti was also nominated for a Tony Award in 2012 for her performance as Girl in Once. Other Broadway credits include The Lieutenant of Inishmore and Coram Boy.