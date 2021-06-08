Creators of THE FLAME Podcast Musical Join WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT for Pride Month

Patrick Oliver Jones sat down with the creative force behind the musical The Flame. Elle Brigida and Leigh Holmes Foster on his hit podcast Why I'll Never Make It. The episode, which aired Monday, June 7th, explores the relatively new art form of the podcast musical and aligns perfectly with Pride Month.

Listen below!

The Flame is a LGBTQ musical that tells the story of two women. Jamie, a queer bar owner, Sam, the woman selling the building that the bar inhabits, and the inevitable sparks that end up flying between them. Elle Brigida and Leigh Holmes Foster enlisted the help of producer, Valerie Rose Lohman (who also plays the role of Mel) and Caitlyn Clear, a co-writer on the project, to weave a story between the main characters that is both hilarious and heartwarming.

It is hard to believe this is the first musical for Elle Brigida and Leigh Holmes Foster and the first time they have composed a musical score. While The Flame may be their first foray into musical theater, it will not be their last. This dynamic duo has other projects in development that will add stories supporting the LGBTQ community.

"Why I'll Never Make It" is one of Feedspot's Top 25 Theater Podcasts. This weekly podcast features fellow creatives sharing the realities of a career in the performing arts. Recent guests have included Carrie Bernans (Black Panther), Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Joyce Hshieh (Jeopardy champion) and theater historian Kristin Stultz Pressley discussing the contributions of Dorothy Fields to musical theater.

