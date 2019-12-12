Creatives Announced For Andrew Lloyd Webber CINDERELLA World Premiere
Famed composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, is hard at work on his new world premiere musical adaptation of Cinderella.
According to a new report, the production has found a director in Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), with Gabriela Tylesova on scenic & costume design and Joann Hunter signing on to choreograph.
The musical features lyrics by David Zippel and a book by actress and writer Emerald Fennel.
As for Sir Lloyd Webber, he's hard at work on a new score with star Carrie Hope Fletcher. A dance workshop is planned for March in London, with the show aiming for a 2020 London opening, pending theater availability.
In Lloyd Webber's retelling the classic fairy tale gets a makeover that includes a feisty, fiery version of the titular princess who falls in love with an awkward oddball named Sebastian, and a gay love story involving Prince Charming and a duke.
The London workshop cast included Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella, Tyrone Huntley as Sebastian, Gary Wilmot as Jean, Ruthie Henshall as Queen, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Sophie Isaacs as Adele, and Rebecca Trehearn as Marie. The ensemble included Lucy Anderson, Dan Buckley, Charlie Burn, Ronan Burns (Duke), Darragh Cowley, Daniel Crowder, Jonny Fines (Prince Charming), Ahmed Hamad, Danny Michaels, Jo Napthine, Oliver Ormson (Dorian), Jemma Revell, and Gabriella Williams.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway's smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)