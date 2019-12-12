Creatives Announced For Andrew Lloyd Webber CINDERELLA World Premiere

Famed composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, is hard at work on his new world premiere musical adaptation of Cinderella.

According to a new report, the production has found a director in Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), with Gabriela Tylesova on scenic & costume design and Joann Hunter signing on to choreograph.

The musical features lyrics by David Zippel and a book by actress and writer Emerald Fennel.

As for Sir Lloyd Webber, he's hard at work on a new score with star Carrie Hope Fletcher. A dance workshop is planned for March in London, with the show aiming for a 2020 London opening, pending theater availability.

In Lloyd Webber's retelling the classic fairy tale gets a makeover that includes a feisty, fiery version of the titular princess who falls in love with an awkward oddball named Sebastian, and a gay love story involving Prince Charming and a duke.

The London workshop cast included Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella, Tyrone Huntley as Sebastian, Gary Wilmot as Jean, Ruthie Henshall as Queen, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Sophie Isaacs as Adele, and Rebecca Trehearn as Marie. The ensemble included Lucy Anderson, Dan Buckley, Charlie Burn, Ronan Burns (Duke), Darragh Cowley, Daniel Crowder, Jonny Fines (Prince Charming), Ahmed Hamad, Danny Michaels, Jo Napthine, Oliver Ormson (Dorian), Jemma Revell, and Gabriella Williams.





