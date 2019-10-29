Creative Time Adds Chris Kraus, Jeremy O. Harris, and More To Summit X Lineup
Creative Time has announced author Chris Kraus and artists Eric Gottesman & Hank Willis Thomas (For Freedoms), who will be Summit X keynote speakers, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, artist Charles Gaines, editor of e-flux Anton Vidokle, and curator Tsige Tafesse, have joined the speaker lineup for Speaking Truth | Summit X, the organization's signature arts and politics convening.
The 10th anniversary of the Creative Time Summit will explore radical truth-telling and its implications, manifestations, potentialities, and challenges across disparate yet interconnected fields. The Summit will highlight the many challenges that face individuals, communities, and movements that seek to speak truth to power, while convening to imagine a different future.
The Summit will take various creative and surprising formats from November 14-16, 2019 with the main Summit discussions taking place at The Great Hall at The Cooper Union in New York City. Speaking Truth | Summit X will feature over 30 sessions led by artists, organizations, collectives, and grassroots movements, such as Carlos Motta, Molly Crabapple, Nato Thompson, Taeyoon Choi, Rashida Bumbray, Viva Ruiz from Thank God for Abortion, Maria Hupfield, and 8-Ball Community Inc. Sessions will range from walking tours, hands-on workshops, roundtable discussions, trainings, interactive performances, screenings, and other community-driven, strategy-focused formats. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to join for Speaking Truth | Summit X dinners, food experiences that foster communal space to refuel, relax, and get to know each other after a full day of presentations. Organized and hosted by local artists, practitioners, and organizations such as Black Magic Afrofuturism Book Club, CEC ArtsLink, Emily Chow Bluck, Lily Consuelo Saporta Tagiuri, and more the dinners range in cuisine, format, venue, and size, but all share a relationship to key Summit themes.
Summit X participants represent nationalities from around the globe, hailing from countries including Australia, Lebanon, Russia, Sudan, Palestine, and the United States. List of participants below.
PARTICIPANTS
Lara Baladi, Multi-Disciplinary Artist
Josh Begley, Digital Artist
Aruna D'Souza, Author & Cultural Critic
Stephanie Dinkins, Transmedia Artist
Abigail-Echo Hawk, Chief Research Officer for the Seattle Indian Health Board
Yousra Elbagir, Sudanese Foreign News Reporter, Channel 4
Léuli Eshrānghi, Artist and Curator
Charles Gaines, Artist
Eric Gottesman & Hank Willis Thomas, For Freedoms
Jeremy O. Harris, Actor and Playwright
Marisa Morán Jahn, Multimedia Artist & Writer
Chris Kraus, Writer and Filmmaker
Kia Labeija, Artist
Victoria Lomasko, Graphic Artist
Larissa Sansour, Artist
Tsige Tafesse, Artist and Curator
Anton Vidokle, Editor, e-flux
Lauren Woods, Multimedia Artist
SPEAKING TRUTH | SUMMIT X SCHEDULE
Thursday, November 14 - Saturday, November 16
Full program here.
