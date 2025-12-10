Creative Collective @ 1441 Opens Theatre-Focused Co-Working Hub in Times Square

The Creative Collective @ 1441 will open a theatre-focused co-working hub at 1441 Broadway in Times Square. The space will offer private offices, shared workstations, meeting rooms, and flexible areas designed for theatre-makers, producers, general managers, designers, entertainment attorneys, and other industry professionals. Located at Broadway and 41st Street, the Collective is intended to serve as a base for day-to-day operations and collaboration.

“A dedicated, theatre-first workspace in Times Square fills a real gap for producers, companies, and freelance creatives who need professional office services and would prefer to be surrounded by industry-aligned colleagues,” said founding member Cody Lassen. “We built the Collective to make it easier to develop work, run productions, and connect with the many partners needed to bring shows to life.”

Current tenants include ACCESS Broadway, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Care4Creatives, Cody Lassen & Associates, Design Contact, Eric S. Goldman, Esq., Emlex Entertainment, Entertainment Law LLC, JW Theatrical, KGM Theatrical, Kokoro Consultants, Martian Entertainment, MTTM Theatrics, Neil Gooding Productions, Rialto Records, and The Harriet Tubman Effect. The building at 1441 Broadway is also home to SpotCo and The Pekoe Group, both established theatre-focused firms.

Information on leasing private offices with 24/7 access, dedicated desks, and shared co-working spaces is available at creativecollective1441.com. The space is managed JaySuits, NYC's leading co-working company.

Current Tenant List

ACCESS Broadway (accessibility consulting); Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (theatre producing and tour booking); Care4Creatives (insurance and benefits); Cody Lassen & Associates (theatre and film producing); Design Contact (scenic design and corporate events); Eric S. Goldman, Esq. (law); Emlex Entertainment (producing); Entertainment Law LLC (law); JW Theatrical (producing); KGM Theatrical (general management); Kokoro Consultants (theatre HR consulting); Martian Entertainment (producing and general management); MTTM Theatrics (producing); Neil Gooding Productions (producing); Rialto Records (music production and distribution); The Harriet Tubman Effect (DEI consulting).

About Creative Collective @ 1441

Creative Collective @ 1441 is a theatre-focused co-working community located at 1441 Broadway, Sixth Floor, New York, NY 10018. The organization brings together producers, creative companies, and industry professionals through flexible workspaces and programming intended to support the development and business of theatre.