Courtney Reed is heading to Broadway Playground

Ever dreamed of working with a dazzling Broadway star? Courtney Reed (Broadway's 'Princess Jasmine') is heading to Broadway Playground to offer a one-day online audition class.

SESSION #1: Ages 9-15 on Tuesday, August 11th. 5:00-7:30 EST.

SESSION #2: High School & College on Wednesday, August 12th. 5:00-7:30 EST.

Students will work a song or monologue for feedback. Courtney will provide tools for auditioning while discussing the ins and outs of self-taping and tips to making Broadway dreams come true! This class is perfect for boys and girls of all levels, high school students submitting videos for college auditions, and anyone looking for some pure magic!

Courtney Reed originated the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She was also in the closing cast of Broadway's In The Heights, in which she played 'Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa.' She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia. Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse. Television: Liza on Demand, Search Party, The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, White Collar, NYC 22, and CSI: NY. She will be appearing in the upcoming Drake Doremus Film "Endings, Beginnings," starring Shailene Woodley. Courtney is a proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of The CCPA at Roosevelt University.

Class includes Q&A with Courtney Reed and Brett Schrier (Broadway Vocal Coach/Music Director). Schrier's credits include Hairspray (National Tour), 42nd Street (National Tour), Les Miserables, Cats, and Broadway South Africa. He is currently Vocal Director for Royal Caribbean Productions.

Limited space! Enroll at www.broadwayplayground.com/courtneyreedworkshop

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You