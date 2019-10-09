Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN

The show's original Princess Jasmine returns for a limited time!

Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th through Sunday, October 27th.

Reed previously held the role on Broadway, opening March 2014. She played the role until January 2018. Since then Reed went on to reprise her role in the North American Tour and was recently part of the closing cast for the West End production.

Reed's previous Broadway credits include In The Heights ('Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa)' and Mamma Mia! Her favorite regional credit is 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television and film credits include "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "Search Party," "White Collar," "NYC 22," "CSI: NY," "Liza On Demand," and Drake Doremus' upcoming film Endings, beginnings starring Shailene Woodley.

Arielle Jacobs who currently plays the role, will return on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people, grossed over $1 billion and its global footprint includes productions in Tokyo, Germany, and on tour across North America.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.





