Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN
The show's original Princess Jasmine returns for a limited time!
Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th through Sunday, October 27th.
Reed previously held the role on Broadway, opening March 2014. She played the role until January 2018. Since then Reed went on to reprise her role in the North American Tour and was recently part of the closing cast for the West End production.
Reed's previous Broadway credits include In The Heights ('Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa)' and Mamma Mia! Her favorite regional credit is 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television and film credits include "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "Search Party," "White Collar," "NYC 22," "CSI: NY," "Liza On Demand," and Drake Doremus' upcoming film Endings, beginnings starring Shailene Woodley.
Arielle Jacobs who currently plays the role, will return on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people, grossed over $1 billion and its global footprint includes productions in Tokyo, Germany, and on tour across North America.
Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).
Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.
Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that Rip Taylor, known for his appearances on both stage and screen died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 84 in Beverly Hi... (read more)
BREAKING: Andrea Martin, LaChanze, and More Will Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway; Complete Cast Announced!
Complete casting has been announced today for the holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, coming to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only,... (read more)
Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME
Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn C... (read more)
Video Roundup: Darren Criss, Gavin Creel, Cynthia Erivo, and More Perform at Elsie Fest
On Saturday, October 5th, Elsie Fest returned to Central Park. Broadway's outdoor music festival Elsie Fest is a musical celebration of the Broadway s... (read more)
Kathleen Marshall To Direct And Choreograph SIDEWAYS: THE MUSICAL
Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Kathleen Marshall will join novelist/librettist Rex Pickett and composer Anthony Leigh Adams in collaboratin... (read more)
Jackie Evancho, Eden Espinosa, Jeanna De Waal and More to Star in GET JACK In Concert
A concert of songs from the new rock musical thriller, GET JACK will be presented Tuesday October 29th, 2019 at 7pm on Stage 2 at Rockwood Music Hall ... (read more)