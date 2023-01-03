Courtney Reed Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Nick Pflederer

BroadwayWorld congratulates Broadway's Courtney Reed on her engagement to her boyfriend, photographer Nick Pflederer!

Reed took to Instagram to share a touching video highlighting moments from the couple's relationship, including a clip of Pflederer proposing.

"2023...you've got some big shoes to fill," Reed captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Reed told People the unique story of the pair's relationship, which began in college. They briefly dated then, after meeting at the gym. 14 years later, they reconnected when the pandemic led them back to their hometown of Chicago.

"We had no idea our little meet up would end up like this!" she said.

Read the original story on People.

Courtney Reed, who is currently starring as Satine on the North American tour of Moulin Rouge!, is best known for originating the role of "Princess Jasmine" in Disney's Aladdin, for which she received a Grammy nomination.

She was last seen in Lauren Yee's award-winning play Cambodian Rock Band at The Signature Theatre. She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! and also had the honor of being a part of the closing company of In the Heights as "Carla." TV: "Liza on Demand," "Search Party," "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22," "CSI: NY."