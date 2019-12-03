Country Singer EmiSunshine To Bring FAMILY WARS To Rockwood Music Hall, 12/10

EmiSunshine is 15 years old, but she has attracted national attention since the age of 9. Rolling Stone once named her among "10 new country artists you need to know."

Now, the East Tennessee-based singer/songwriter is set to perform at Rockwood Music Hall (Stage 3) in New York City on Tuesday, December 10. Her new album, "Family Wars," which was produced by 4-time Grammy-winner Tony Brown in Nashville, has received excellent reviews for its thought-provoking songs about domestic violence, mass murder, dysfunctional families and freedom in America.

"The album is about working through different types of conflicts," Emi said. "I'm just voicing my opinion about what I see going on in the world, looking at problems and trying to make something beautiful out of them."

(See a live performance of EmiSunshine's "Crimson Moon" here: https://youtu.be/E9Dgj3xcc28)

Some critics have compared Emi to a young Dolly Parton. She has appeared on "The Today Show," NBC's "Little Big Shots," the Grand Ole Opry (14 times) and elsewhere. In 2017, she was featured in the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary "The King," alongside Alec Baldwin, Ashton Kutcher and other stars, for which she wrote and performed two original songs while riding in the backseat of Elvis' 1963 Rolls Royce.

While in New York City, EmiSunshine will also receive The ASCAP Foundation Desmond Child Anthem Award during The ASCAP Foundation Honors on December 11. The Desmond Child Anthem Award was established by ASCAP Board member and Grammy award-winning songwriter-producer Desmond Child and sponsors talented young songwriters with an aspirational award every year.

"EmiSunshine is one of the most talented up-and-coming artists and songwriters I've ever heard in American music and I am extremely proud to present this award to her," Child said.

"I'm honored to be selected for this award," EmiSunshine said. "The arts allow us to express what we as humans have to give of ourselves that no one else can. All artful creations begin on the inside and are only allowed out through hope. Giving the kids arts programs blooms hope for a lifetime to come."

The ASCAP Foundation Honors will also honor high school and college scholarship recipients and other music creators, including multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter and social justice activist Natalie Merchant, who will receive The ASCAP Foundation Champion Award, and Francisco Núñez, composer, conductor, artistic director and founder of the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), who will accept The ASCAP Foundation Life in Music Award.

EmiSunshine's music is available at www.TheEmiSunshine.com and wherever music is sold.

EmiSunshine will perform solo at Rockwood Music Hall, 196 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002 on Tuesday, December 10, at 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:15. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved at www.RockwoodMusicHall.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/80593849373/. This show is 21+.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You