Country Dance*New York Presents 'Dancing In Jane Austen's Footsteps'

On Tuesday, February 25th, Country Dance*New York will present a special Dancing in Jane Austen's Footsteps English country dance - at the Church of the Village at 201 West 13th Street near Seventh Avenue, Manhattan celebrating the beloved author and the new feature film adaptation of her novel, Emma (premiering in the U.S. on February 21st).

This festive English country dance (ECD) (think of the dance scenes in Jane Austen novels and film adaptations, and music by Handel, Purcell, Corelli, and Carolan) will be held on Tuesday, February 25th from 7:40pm to 10pm, with a beginners' session teaching basic terminology and movements from 7pm to 7:40pm. Attendees will be able to dance like it's 1815 and enjoy a selection of dances that were popular in Jane Austen's lifetime, along with dances that have appeared in film adaptations of her works. The stellar musicians Cynthia Shaw (piano), Lisa Bueno (violin) and Tomoko Sugawara (harp) will provide lush, live music blending a simple and elegant presentation of the tunes with improvisational fireworks. The highly regarded caller, Dorothy Cummings, will walk everyone through the patterns of each dance. Austen-inspired attire, business attire, and casual attire are all acceptable. Beginners are welcome and it is not necessary to come with a partner.

Jane Austen (1775-1817) chronicled the tribulations and triumphs of the social scene of her day in six novels including Emma. Today Austen's timeless stories remain as popular as ever and she is revered as much as any literary figure in the history of the English language. Many of the most significant social exchanges in Austen's stories - be it flirting, sniping, or snubbing - take place on the dance floor. Social conventions have changed, but the joy of dancing to splendid, live music persists.

English country dancing is choreographed community dancing, with repertoire ranging from court dances of the 1600s and 1700s to dances composed in the 20th and 21st centuries. English country dance is a participatory art form, welcoming to novices and experienced dancers alike. At the start of each dance, dancers invite one another to be partners. After centuries of development, it is hard to categorize and can vary from elegant to energetic, from playful to solemn, and from stately to boisterous.

Admission to the dance is $15 general public, and $12 for full-time students with ID or CD*NY members. For more information visit the Country*Dance New York website www.cdny.org or call The Dancephone at 212.459.4080. Attendees are asked to bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing.

Traveling to the Church of the Village, 201 West 13th Street, near Seventh Avenue via subway: Take the 1, 2, or 3 train to 14th Street.





