Counting Off the Tony Awards Already Won by the 2020 Nominees!

The 2020 Tony nominees are already winners... literally. For some, this marks their first nomination, but others have already won Tony Awards in seasons past. We took a look at which nominees have won at least a Tony or two (or seven) - amongst them, they've gathered a total of 42 awards!

Check out who'll be looking to add even more hardware to their Tony shelf at this year's ceremony!

Seven-Time Tony Award Winners

Bob Crowley: An American in Paris (2015), Once (2012), Mary Poppins (2007), The Coast of Utopia (2007), The History Boys (2006), Aida (2002), Carousel (1994)

Catherine Zuber: My Fair Lady (2018), The King and I (2015), The Royal Family (2010), Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific (2008), The Coast of Utopia (2007), Awake and Sing! (2006), The Light in the Piazza (2005)

Six-Time Tony Award Winner

Audra McDonald: Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (2014), The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (2012), A Raisin in the Sun (2004), Ragtime (1998), Master Class (1996), Carousel (1994)

Three-Time Tony Award Winner

Rob Howell: The Ferryman (2) (2019), Matilda the Musical (2013)

Two-Time Tony Award Winners

Stephen Daldry: Billy Elliot (2009), An Inspector Calls (1994)

Tom Kitt: Next to Normal (2) (2009)

Tony Award Winners

Jane Alexander: Tony Honor- National Endowment for the Arts (1995)

Paul Arditti: Billy Elliot (2009)

David Cromer: The Band's Visit (2018)

John Benjamin Hickey: The Normal Heart (2011)

Kenny Leon: A Raisin in the Sun (2014)

John Logan: Red (2010)

Derek McLane: 33 Variations (2009)

Karen Olivo: West Side Story (2009)

Mary-Louise Parker: Proof (2001)

Fitz Patton: Choir Boy (2019)

Diane Paulus: Pippin (2013)

Clint Ramos: Eclipsed (2016)

Nevin Steinberg: Hadestown (2019)

Simon Stephens: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2015)

Hugh Vanstone: Matilda (2013)

Grand total: 42 Tony Awards

