Cosmopolitan Music Society Presents LEST WE FORGET… A MUSICAL TRIBUTE

In a touching tribute to the Canadian Armed Forces, the Cosmopolitan Music Society (CMS) fills the Winspear Centre (9720 102 Ave) with music, ceremony, and colour.

Presented by The Royal Canadian Legion, the annual Lest We Forget... A Musical Tribute concert on Sunday, November 3 marks the beginning of remembrance week. During this time leading up to November 11, Canadians remember and pay tribute to those who served the Canadian forces in World War I, World War II, Korea, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, and as peacekeepers around the world.



In addition to the parade of colours, remembrance at the cenotaph with the Last Post, and a photographic tribute to loved ones, Lest We Forget features the CMS Bands and Chorus, and guest Pipe Sergeant Dale McDonald of the Edmonton Police Service Pipes and Drums performing a varied repertoire, from grand military marches to popular wartime music.



J'Lyn Nye, Honorary Colonel of the 408 Tactical Squadron, returns as the event emcee. CMS bands and chorus are conducted by CMS Music Director and conductor Taina Lorenz and conductors Jamie Burns, Roy Townend, and Rita Burns.

A Silent Auction and lobby entertainment by the CMS Jazz Big Band starts at 6:00 pm, the concert begins at 7:00 pm.



Musical Highlights:

The evening features a performance by the Tuesday Band of "The Gathering of Eagles," it is the hope of the Squamish Nation, the composer, and the Cosmopolitan Music Society, that the sharing of this music will foster a deeper respect and understanding of the culture and contributions of indigenous peoples to the fabric of Canada. The CMS Chorus brings to the stage "Take a Breath," a piece written for a survivor of the D-day invasion of Normandy by his son, who witnessed the devastating effects of PTSD on his father, and the Chorus and Monday Band performs a wartime medley of popular tunes including "Over the Hills to Sicily," "Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit-Bag," "Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts," "Marching to Berlin," and "The Quartermasters Song."



Tickets are $30, with early bird pricing of $25 until Thursday, Oct 31.

Tickets are $10 for youth under 18 and all Cadets.



Tickets may be purchased at Tix on the Square and at Edmonton and area Legion Branches Cosmopolitan Music Society Photos Since 1963, the Cosmopolitan Music Society of Edmonton has been helping music lovers become music makers with its community concert band programs and community chorus. Everyone is welcome, as the CMS gives amateur adult musicians and singers the opportunity to learn and perform quality concert band and choral music at all levels of ability, from beginner to advanced, under professional music direction.



For more information about the CMS, please visit cosmopolitanmusic.org.





