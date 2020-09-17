Corey Cott and Aaron Lazar Talk FILTHY RICH and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

The pair talked about working together, and with the all-star cast of the series.

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Yesterday, September 16, he chatted with the stars of FOX's Filthy Rich, Corey Cott and Aaron Lazar.

The pair talked about the show, which premieres on Monday, September 21.

"It's been a year and a half process, but it's here, it's arrived, and I couldn't be more pumped," Cott said about the show.

They went on to discuss what the process of working on the show has been like.

"From day one it's been an amazing journey," Cott said. "It's truly a rollercoaster of a drama that's just a blast."

"The most surprising thing for me is when we watched the first couple of episodes, I was surprised by how fast it moved, how many twists and turns there are and how crazy it was," Lazar said. "And we shot it, so if it's surprising me, it's going to surprise the heck out of everyone else."

Lazar went on to share that he started his television career as an extra in Sex and the City, so working alongside Kim Cattrall has been a dream come true for him.

They also both shared that it was easy for them to work together, both coming from the theatre.

"It felt like brothers getting to hang out," Cott said.

Watch the full interview here!

A graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, Corey Cott has spent much of the last decade establishing himself on both stage and screen. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the Tony Award-winning musical "Bandstand." Additional theater credits include "Newsies," in which he made his Broadway debut as "Jack Kelly"; and the Broadway revival of "Gigi."

Cott portrayed writer Townsend Martin in the streaming series "Z: The Beginning of Everything," about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald. In the U.K., he co-starred in the miniseries "My Mother and Other Strangers." Additional television credits include a recurring role on "The Good Fight," and an appearance in the streaming pilot "The Interestings."

A native of Chagrin Falls, OH, Cott starred in Francesca Zambello's productions of "West Side Story" at Chicago's Lyric Theater, and performed in concert with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, conducted by Steven Reineke. He recently made his Carnegie Hall debut, singing with The New York Pops.

On film, Aaron Lazar has worked with acclaimed directors Clint Eastwood ("J. Edgar"), Martin Scorsese ("The Wolf of Wall Street"), Shawn Levy ("This is Where I Leave You"), Mary Harron ("The Notorious Bettie Page") and the Russo brothers ("Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame"). On television, recurring roles include "Quantico," "The Strain," "Girl Meets World" and "The Onion News Network." His television guest star roles include "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "Bull," "The Good Fight," "Unforgettable" and FOX's "The Following."

He has starred in 11 Broadway productions. He debuted in "The Phantom of the Opera"; originated roles in the world premieres of "A Tale of Two Cities," "Impressionism" and "The Last Ship"; starred in the revivals of "A Little Night Music" and "Les Miserables"; and romanced audiences in "The Light in the Piazza" at Lincoln Center. Last year, he starred as "Larry Murphy" in the first national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

