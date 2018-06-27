The Muny's SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Starring Corbin Bleu, Berklea Going and Jeffrey Schecter Begins Today!

The Muny Theatre's centennial season continues with a production of Singin' in the Rain, running today through July 3.

Broadway, film and television stars Corbin Bleu and Jeffrey Schecter portray Don Lockwood and Cosmo Brown, respectively, and former Muny Kid, Muny Teen and Indiana University student Berklea Going will star as Kathy Selden. Singin' in the Rain is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Rommy Sandhu with music direction by Ben Whiteley. Singin' in the Rain is proudly sponsored by Ameren.

"Singin' in the Rain is one of the most rapturously joyous musicals ever," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, "and this trio is sure to make pure magic in this classic show."

"Corbin thrilled Broadway last season in Holiday Inn, and he is that true Broadway leading man," continued Isaacson. "Shecky is a local legend for his heroic and hilarious performance in Forum last season. Heaven knows he can charm an audience."

"And summoning the legacy of Debbie Reynolds -- who was literally plucked from obscurity for the film of Singin' -- I'm thrilled that Berklea (who made her Muny debut at 7) will be our Kathy. What a glorious feeling, indeed!" said Isaacson.

Corbin Bleu(Don Lockwood) comes from an extensive background in film, television and theatre. Bleu is probably best known for playing Chad Danforth in Disney's Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise, in which he starred alongside Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Corbin was recently seen on Broadway as Ted Hanover in the Tony-nominated production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, winning Bleu the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show. Bleu's award-winning performance, along with the entirety of the show, was taped in front of a live audience for BroadwayHD.com and PBS's Great Performances. Additional Broadway credits include: Godspell (Jesus) and In the Heights (Usnavi). Other stage highlights include Hairspray (Seaweed, opposite Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur) and Mamma Mia! (Sky, opposite Dove Cameron and Jennifer Nettles), both at The Hollywood Bowl. Bleu's film credits include: To Write Love on Her Arms (starring opposite Kat Dennings), Nurse 3-D and The Monkey's Paw, to name a few. Corbin's television credits include: Franklin & Bash, Blue Bloods, Psych, Castle, The Fosters and Chicago Med. In 2013, Bleu partnered with Karina Smirnoff on the multi-Emmy Award-winning ABC hit Dancing with the Stars, placing a close second. A Brooklyn native, Corbin currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Sasha.

Berklea Going (Kathy Selden) is overjoyed to be taking part in The Muny's 100th Season! Making her Muny debut at the age of seven portraying Kim in Show Boat, Going's other Muny credits include: Meet Me In St. Louis (Tootie and Agnes Smith) The Sound of Music (Gretl and Louisa von Trapp), The Little Mermaid (Arista), Hello, Dolly! (Ermengarde); Hairspray (Tammy), 42nd Street and Beauty and the Beast. Berklea's national tour credits include: Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Susan Waverly). Other regional theatre credits include: Chasing Rainbows (Lana Turner, Goodspeed Opera House, Kansas City Starlight Theatre). In February, Going performed in The Actors Fund's 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert for Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Minskoff Theatre.

Jeffrey Schecter (Cosmo Brown) aka "Shecky" was most recently seen on the Muny stage, script in hand, as Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. It was one of the most exciting, frightening and crazy moments of his life to step in as a last minute replacement for the lead actor. He is so grateful to the Muny community for all their love and support. Prior to Forum, Schecter made his Muny debut as Scuttle in The Little Mermaid. He is probably best known for recreating the role of Mike Costa in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line and can be seen winning the role in the Sony Picture Classics' documentary Every Little Step. Other Broadway credits include: Fiddler on the Roof, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town, Beauty and the Beast, Anything Goes, Guys and Dolls and The People in the Picture. Jeffrey is also enjoying a successful TV career and most recently wrapped a recurring role on the new Showtime series Escape at Dannemora. Other TV/film credits include: The Good Fight, Elementary, Person of Interest, Boardwalk Empire, Farm Girl in New York and Tyco Parks the Car. In his spare time, Jeffrey teaches dance and theatre to kids of all ages with his awesome wife, Melissa and their company I Can Do That NYC! @sidekickshecky, www.jeffreyschecter.com, www.icandothatnyc.com

Singin' in the Rain has a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green with songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. This endearing musical is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.

A timeless Muny favorite, Singin' in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline - the starlet, the leading man, a love affair for the ages and the unexpected transition from the silent film era to "talkies." Known for its unforgettable hit-parade of Hollywood standards, splashy production numbers, hilarious situations and snappy dialogue, this Muny production is sure to be a downpour of pure delight.

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets go on sale May 7, 2018.

Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

