Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to SPRINGSTEEN on Broadway!

Jordan Roth is gearing up for his annual holiday giveaways - and he's starting out with a big prize! Check out below how you could enter to win two tickets to Springsteen on Broadway!

Bruce Springsteen makes his Broadway with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).

This stripped-down performance will feature only The Boss, his guitar and his piano in the ultimate evening for any Springsteen fan. The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

It’s that time of year again, and we’re doing the holidays BIG! The next few weeks I'll be giving away extraordinary Broadway experiences, JUST for my followers. First up...@Springsteen! Enter for your chance to win 2 tickets to the sold-out hit! To enter: Follow me, Tag the friend you'd bring to the show in the caption, and Repost this photo on your page with the hashtag #JordansHolidayGiveaway in the post by December 19 at 11:59 PM EST. Check the link in my bio for official rules and good luck! A post shared by Jordan Roth (@jordan_roth) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:02pm PST





