Concord Theatricals Recordings Digitally Re-Releases 27 Theatre Albums

Albums include Cole Porter: A Musical Toast, Godspell (2000 Off-Broadway Cast Recording), Cowgirls (Original Cast Recording) and more.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Concord Theatricals Recordings has digitally re-released the third wave of albums from the former Fynsworth Alley theatrical recorded music catalog, including 27 titles that have not previously been available to stream or download.

 

All of the albums now available from Concord Theatricals Recordings can be viewed HERE.

The Fynsworth Alley catalog, which Concord Theatricals Recordings acquired in 2022, comprises a variety of cast recordings, theatre songwriter and artist albums, instrumental albums and compilation series. Today's release contains six cast recordings, ten musical theatre compilations, and eleven vocal albums by Broadway and West End stars. In addition to musical theatre cast albums, the release also includes two unique complete recordings of plays: an all-star studio cast of the hilarious Beyond Therapy by Christopher Durang, and the Broadway cast of the Tony Award®-winning drama, Copenhagen by Michael Frayn, both of which are licensed for live stage performance by Concord Theatricals

"We're delighted to bring these fine albums back into circulation," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "This third wave includes cast recordings and compilations featuring some of my favorite composers and lyricists, like Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Irving Berlin, Rupert Holmes, Polly Pen, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, and Stephen Schwartz."

Albums Now Available to Stream or Download:

 

  1. Bed & Sofa (Original Cast Recording) - HERE
  2. Beyond Therapy: A New Comedy (Studio Cast Recording) - HERE
  3. Copenhagen: The Complete Play (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - HERE
  4. Cowgirls (Original Cast Recording) - HERE
  5. Godspell (2000 Off-Broadway Cast Recording) - HERE
  6. Lucky Stiff (1994 Studio Cast Recording) - HERE
  7. Here For You by Petula Clark - HERE
  8. Colored Lights by Deborah Gibson - HERE
  9. This Funny World by Mary Cleere Haran - HERE
  10. Widescreen: Collector's Edition by Rupert Holmes - HERE
  11. Diva By Diva by Judy Kaye - HERE
  12. Songs From The Silver Screen by Judy Kaye - HERE
  13. Our Private Word by Sally Mayes - HERE
  14. The Story Hour by Sally Mayes - HERE
  15. Inside The Music by Donna McKechnie - HERE
  16. Loving You: Paige O'Hara Sings Jerry Herman by Paige O'Hara - HERE
  17. Center Stage by Helen Reddy - HERE
  18. Ragtime: Themes from the Hit Musical by The Brad Ellis Little Big Band - HERE
  19. Cinderella: Songs From The Classic Fairy Tale - HERE
  20. Cole Porter: A Musical Toast (Live At The Luckman Theatre, Los Angeles, CA / March 1997) - HERE
  21. Prime Time Musicals - HERE
  22. Shakespeare On Broadway - HERE
  23. The Burt Bacharach Album - HERE
  24. The Musical Adventures Of Peter Pan - HERE
  25. The Stephen Schwartz Album - HERE
  26. Unsung Irving Berlin - HERE
  27. Wall To Wall Richard Rodgers (Live At Symphony Space, New York, NY / March 23, 2002) - HERE

 

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the Grammy Award®-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and the Grammy®-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, as well as the brand new Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Shaina Taub's As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the previously Grammy Award®-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, in addition to The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce, DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording), and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

 

Concord

is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, management and acquisition of sound recordings, music publishing, theatrical performance rights and narrative content. Headquartered in Nashville with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and Miami, Concord also has staff in Toronto, Tokyo and Melbourne. The Company's catalog consists of nearly 900,000 songs, composed works, plays, musicals and active recordings, which are licensed in virtually every country and territory worldwide.

 

Concord Theatricals

is the world's most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class producing. www.concordtheatricals.com

 



