Concert Artists Guild to Co-Present MUSICIANS ON THE RISE Concert Series With Kaufman Music Center In Merkin Hall

Witness the talent of tomorrow's stars as they blend traditional and adventurous repertoire with unique non-musical elements.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN

Concert Artists Guild to Co-Present MUSICIANS ON THE RISE Concert Series With Kaufman Music Center In Merkin Hall

Experience Concert Artists Guild (CAG)'s flagship concert series Musicians on the Rise, in which tomorrow's stars expand the possibilities of a 21st-century concert. CAG's citizen musicians push beyond the boundaries of a traditional performance and weave together unique elements to express a personal connection to the music. Dovetailing established and adventurous repertoire with dynamic non-musical elements, each experiential program reflects the performer's distinctive imagination and artistry.

Concert Dates, Venue, and Ticket Information:

Oct 20, 2023 | 7:30pm: Galvin Cello Quartet: Unveiling
Jan 23, 2024 | 7:30pm: Vision Duo & Chromic Duo: Reflections
Mar 5, 2024 | 7:30pm: Ariel Lanyi, piano: Frights, Fancies & Fictions

Venue: Kaufman Music Center, Merkin Hall, 129 West 67th Street, New York, NY, 10023, b/w Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue

General Admission: $29

For more information and tickets, visit: Click Here

"This is an incredibly moving, important concert. I really liked the innovation, the combination of dance, music and storytelling. This concert was a vital way to address the struggle and a way forward. Thank you to the artist for sharing their creativity and passion. Also, I want you to know that I am legally blind, and I appreciate the accessibility of the space and of the concert."

- Leslie Craigo (attended Musical Journalism, Adam W. Sadberry, 22-23 Season)

About CAG:

Concert Artists Guild empowers musicians and launches careers that are sustainable, unique and relevant. Through mentorship and performance opportunities, we identify and develop young artists who will make an impact in the world through music.

CAG enables artists to manifest a new definition of a professional musician: resilient citizen performers who engage with, respond to, and impact the world around them through music and service, galvanizing the fabric of society through the power of culture.

Follow CAG on social media for more updates:
@concert_artists_guild on Instagram and
@ConcertArtistsGuild on Facebook




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get the latest news about the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors as Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu and stage star Corbin Bleu join the cast. Find out more about their notable performances and previous work in film, television, and theater. Don't miss out on this exciting new addition to the cast of Little Shop of Horrors!

2
Mueller, Murphy, Cantone & More Join ASA Gala Honoring Betty Buckley Photo
Mueller, Murphy, Cantone & More Join ASA Gala Honoring Betty Buckley

Get the latest on the star-studded lineup coming together to honor Betty Buckley at the American Songbook Association event. Find out when and where this exciting tribute will take place. Don't miss the chance to see Sandra Bernhard, Donna Murphy, Jennifer Simard, and more pay homage to a musical legend.

3
Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Photo
Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award

Victoria Clark sat down on LIVE! With Kelly & Mark this morning to discuss her recent Tony win for Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway. Clark also looked back on her 2005 Tony win for Light in the Piazza, sharing that her son had accidentally broken the trophy. Watch the interview video now!

4
Mukelisiwe Goba to Rejoin THE LION KING Tour as Rafiki Photo
Mukelisiwe Goba to Rejoin THE LION KING Tour as 'Rafiki'

Get the latest news on Disney's The Lion King North American Tour as Mukelisiwe Goba makes a triumphant return as 'Rafiki'. Find out all the details and dates for this highly anticipated production.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICALVideo: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44
What We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS MusicalWhat We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS Musical

Videos

Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You