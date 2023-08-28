Concert Artists Guild to Co-Present MUSICIANS ON THE RISE Concert Series With Kaufman Music Center In Merkin Hall

Experience Concert Artists Guild (CAG)'s flagship concert series Musicians on the Rise, in which tomorrow's stars expand the possibilities of a 21st-century concert. CAG's citizen musicians push beyond the boundaries of a traditional performance and weave together unique elements to express a personal connection to the music. Dovetailing established and adventurous repertoire with dynamic non-musical elements, each experiential program reflects the performer's distinctive imagination and artistry.

Concert Dates, Venue, and Ticket Information:

Oct 20, 2023 | 7:30pm: Galvin Cello Quartet: Unveiling

Jan 23, 2024 | 7:30pm: Vision Duo & Chromic Duo: Reflections

Mar 5, 2024 | 7:30pm: Ariel Lanyi, piano: Frights, Fancies & Fictions

Venue: Kaufman Music Center, Merkin Hall, 129 West 67th Street, New York, NY, 10023, b/w Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue

General Admission: $29

For more information and tickets, visit: Click Here

"This is an incredibly moving, important concert. I really liked the innovation, the combination of dance, music and storytelling. This concert was a vital way to address the struggle and a way forward. Thank you to the artist for sharing their creativity and passion. Also, I want you to know that I am legally blind, and I appreciate the accessibility of the space and of the concert."

- Leslie Craigo (attended Musical Journalism, Adam W. Sadberry, 22-23 Season)

About CAG:

Concert Artists Guild empowers musicians and launches careers that are sustainable, unique and relevant. Through mentorship and performance opportunities, we identify and develop young artists who will make an impact in the world through music.

CAG enables artists to manifest a new definition of a professional musician: resilient citizen performers who engage with, respond to, and impact the world around them through music and service, galvanizing the fabric of society through the power of culture.

