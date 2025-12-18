Composers Concordance to Present Tasman & Noizepunk With Erik T. Johnson

Composers Concordance will present Tasman & Noizepunk on January 15 at 8:00 p.m. The electro-acoustic duo consists of Tasos Papastamou and Gene Pritsker and will be joined by poet Erik T. Johnson for an evening of new music and spoken word. The program will take place in New York City.

The performance will include the world premiere of Pritsker’s Erotic Love Poems as well as Papastamou’s Think For Yourself, Fall In Love. Tasman & Noizepunk’s instrumentation incorporates violin, guitar, DJ performance, electronics, and groove-based elements, reflecting their work across contemporary classical and experimental music scenes.

Papastamou and Pritsker are longtime collaborators and co-founders of Composers Concordance, an organization dedicated to presenting new music by emerging and established composers. The January program continues the group’s focus on interdisciplinary performance and premieres by living artists.