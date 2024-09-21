Composers Concordance to Present INTERPRETATIONS OF ART at Ki Smith Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 7:30pm, Composers Concordance will present 'Interpretations of Art @ Ki Smith Gallery' Feat. CompCord Ensemble. New music and poetry will be premiered that are inspired by art from the Lower East Side gallery. Featured compositions and poems include 'Mugshot' music by Gene Pritsker, Poem by Jim Kempner, 'H. Tunnel / Entrance' music by Machiko Ozawa, Poem by Robert C. Ford, and 'Running Through the Dark' music by Steve Sandberg, Poem by Imelda O'Reilly.

The CompCord Ensemble will consist of Lish Lindsey - flutes, Gene Pritsker - fretless guitar, Steve Sandberg - piano, Moppa Elliot - double bass, John Ferrari - drums, with special guest James Nyoraku Schlefer on shakuhachi. Composers for the event will be Kate Borthwick, Carlos Castro, Dan Cooper, Moppa Elliott, Carman Moore, Machiko Ozawa, Gene Pritsker, Steve Sandberg, David Shohl, James Nyoraku Schlefer. The event will showcase the CompCord Murderers' Row of Poets: Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Roger Aplon, Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, Kat Georges, Peter Carlaftes, Jim Kempner, Imelda O'Reilly, John Pietaro.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.



Composers Concordance Presents

Interpretations of Art @ Ki Smith Gallery

Feat. CompCord Ensemble

Chamber Premieres and Spoken Word on the Lower East Side

Saturday, October 12th, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Ki Smith Gallery

170 Forsyth St, NYC

TICKETS

$25

Facebook

Live Stream



Performers:

CompCord Ensemble:

Lish Lindsey - flutes, Gene Pritsker - fretless guitar, Steve Sandberg - piano,

Moppa Elliott- bass, John Ferrari - drums

Special guest James Nyoraku Schlefer - shakuhachi

Composers:

Kate Borthwick, Carlos Castro, Dan Cooper, Moppa Elliott, Carman Moore, Machiko Ozawa, Gene Pritsker, Steve Sandberg, David Shohl, James Nyoraku Schlefer

CompCord Murderers' Row of Poets:

Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Roger Aplon, Peter Carlaftes, Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, Kat Georges, Jim Kempner, Imelda O'Reilly, John Pietaro

About Composers Concordance

Staying in rotation for 41 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.