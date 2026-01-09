Composers Concordance To Present Gilbert Galindo And Gene Pritsker At Red Eye NY

Composers Concordance will present an evening of chamber and electronic music on Saturday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Red Eye NY. The program brings together composer/DJ hybrids Gilbert Galindo, performing as Casa De Galindo, and Gene Pritsker, performing as Di.J. Noizepunk.

Blending live electronics, chamber instrumentation, spoken word, and club-inspired energy, the concert will feature the world premieres of Galindo’s Dedos Calientes and Pritsker’s Good & Unadulterated. Additional works on the program are by Byrne, Mizuki, Supové, and Susberich, expanding the evening’s exploration of contemporary sound across genres and formats.

The performance will take place live at Red Eye NY on February 7 at 7:00 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on Facebook.