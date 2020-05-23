Composers Concordance Presents: Social Bubble Salon Concert
Composers Concordance combines the LiveStream concert with a Social Bubble Gathering of colleagues to present our first chamber salon concert in the Pandemic era. The performance will consist of 12 composers/performers presenting their music for each other in a socially-distanced setting in Mark Kostabi's spacious Upper East Side townhouse garden, while simultaneously live streaming 12 cameras on Facebook Live.
DATE | Saturday, May 30, 2020
TIME | 5pm
Composers/Performers include:
Lynn Bechtold, Seth Boustead, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Robert C. Ford, Franz Hackl, Peter Jarvis, Mark Kostabi, Ginka Mizuki, Gene Pritsker, Sean Satin, Michiyo Suzuki.
Featured compositions include the premiere of two poems by Robert C. Ford, composed and performed by baritone Charles Coleman and Gene Pritsker piano;
the premiere of Mark Kostabi's 'Mystery on 62nd Street'; Lynn Bechtold's 'Apátrida' for violin and electronics; Dan Cooper's 'Design' for clarinet and bass guitar; and two 'Pandemic Dances' by Gene Pritsker for clarinet and e. guitar, and piano and e. guitar.
Audience is invited to watch on Facebook.
