Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Composers Concordance Presents: O HAIKU MY HAIKU

Featured composers include Dan Cooper, Brian DuFord, Ruby Froom, Gilbert Galindo, Monroe Golden, and more.

Apr. 7, 2021  

Composers Concordance Presents: O HAIKU MY HAIKU

Composers Concordance will present O Haiku My Haiku, the 4th concert of its Comp/Lit festival, on Wednesday, April 21 at 7pm EDT at Kostabi World in Manhattan.

Recitations of Haiku and other short-form poetry are accompanied by an array of instruments from around the globe, including the Russian Domra, Japanese Hichiriki, and Middle Eastern Ney, in combination with electronics and western orchestral instruments. In addition, a futuristic thumb piano designed by Kohei Kanamori, a.k.a. Dr. Kaolimba, will be featured. Living poets and composers join forces to perform this eclectic program, as part of the inclusionary mix that NYC audiences have come to associate with the Composers Concordance series and record label.

Featured composers include Dan Cooper, Brian DuFord, Ruby Froom, Gilbert Galindo, Monroe Golden, Sunao Isaji, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Dave Soldier, and David Taylor.

O Haiku My Haiku is the 4th concert of Comp/Lit, Composers Concordance's ongoing festival on the theme of music and literature, to be presented throughout the 2020-21 season.

The concert will be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

DETAILS:

O Haiku My Haiku

Wednesday, April 21

7pm EDT

Kostabi World

225 W 22nd St

New York, NY

Live-stream

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/534994074565321

Composers

Dan Cooper, Brian DuFord, Ruby Froom, Gilbert Galindo, Monroe Golden, Sunao Isaji, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Dave Soldier, David Taylor

Performers

Thomas Piercy - hichiriki

Russell Kotcher- violin

Lynn Bechtold - violin

Alexandra Pritsker - domra

Jay Rodriguez - ney

Mary Barto - alto flute

Elena Mindlina - voice

Adriana Valdés - voice

Dave Soldier - piano

Mark Kostabi - piano

Ruby Froom - piano

David Taylor - bass trombone

Gene Pritsker - Di.J

Take a Pick -

Milica Paranosic, Brian DuFord - kaolimba, guitars, and voices

Poets

Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, Poez, Mark Kostabi, Sondra Kitchen, Jim Kempner, Milica Paranosic, Brian DuFord


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis

Related Articles
Joffrey Ballet Presents World Premiere of Nicolas Blancs UNDER THE TREES VOICES Photo

Joffrey Ballet Presents World Premiere of Nicolas Blanc's UNDER THE TREES' VOICES

Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 Announces Schedule of Free Virtual Events Photo

Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 Announces Schedule of Free Virtual Events

PRIMETIME THEATER FESTIVAL To Present All-New Sitcom-Inspired Play Series By Emerging Arti Photo

PRIMETIME THEATER FESTIVAL To Present All-New Sitcom-Inspired Play Series By Emerging Artists

Amas Musical Theatre To Present Virtual Presentation of FOUND IN TRANSLATION Written and P Photo

Amas Musical Theatre To Present Virtual Presentation of FOUND IN TRANSLATION Written and Performed by Luis Santeiro


More Hot Stories For You