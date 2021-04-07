Composers Concordance Presents: O HAIKU MY HAIKU
Composers Concordance will present O Haiku My Haiku, the 4th concert of its Comp/Lit festival, on Wednesday, April 21 at 7pm EDT at Kostabi World in Manhattan.
Recitations of Haiku and other short-form poetry are accompanied by an array of instruments from around the globe, including the Russian Domra, Japanese Hichiriki, and Middle Eastern Ney, in combination with electronics and western orchestral instruments. In addition, a futuristic thumb piano designed by Kohei Kanamori, a.k.a. Dr. Kaolimba, will be featured. Living poets and composers join forces to perform this eclectic program, as part of the inclusionary mix that NYC audiences have come to associate with the Composers Concordance series and record label.
Featured composers include Dan Cooper, Brian DuFord, Ruby Froom, Gilbert Galindo, Monroe Golden, Sunao Isaji, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Dave Soldier, and David Taylor.
O Haiku My Haiku is the 4th concert of Comp/Lit, Composers Concordance's ongoing festival on the theme of music and literature, to be presented throughout the 2020-21 season.
The concert will be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.
DETAILS:
O Haiku My Haiku
Wednesday, April 21
7pm EDT
Kostabi World
225 W 22nd St
New York, NY
Live-stream
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/534994074565321
Composers
Dan Cooper, Brian DuFord, Ruby Froom, Gilbert Galindo, Monroe Golden, Sunao Isaji, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Dave Soldier, David Taylor
Performers
Thomas Piercy - hichiriki
Russell Kotcher- violin
Lynn Bechtold - violin
Alexandra Pritsker - domra
Jay Rodriguez - ney
Mary Barto - alto flute
Elena Mindlina - voice
Adriana Valdés - voice
Dave Soldier - piano
Mark Kostabi - piano
Ruby Froom - piano
David Taylor - bass trombone
Gene Pritsker - Di.J
Take a Pick -
Milica Paranosic, Brian DuFord - kaolimba, guitars, and voices
Poets
Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, Poez, Mark Kostabi, Sondra Kitchen, Jim Kempner, Milica Paranosic, Brian DuFord