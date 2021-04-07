Composers Concordance Presents: O HAIKU MY HAIKU

Composers Concordance will present O Haiku My Haiku, the 4th concert of its Comp/Lit festival, on Wednesday, April 21 at 7pm EDT at Kostabi World in Manhattan.

Recitations of Haiku and other short-form poetry are accompanied by an array of instruments from around the globe, including the Russian Domra, Japanese Hichiriki, and Middle Eastern Ney, in combination with electronics and western orchestral instruments. In addition, a futuristic thumb piano designed by Kohei Kanamori, a.k.a. Dr. Kaolimba, will be featured. Living poets and composers join forces to perform this eclectic program, as part of the inclusionary mix that NYC audiences have come to associate with the Composers Concordance series and record label.

Featured composers include Dan Cooper, Brian DuFord, Ruby Froom, Gilbert Galindo, Monroe Golden, Sunao Isaji, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Dave Soldier, and David Taylor.

O Haiku My Haiku is the 4th concert of Comp/Lit, Composers Concordance's ongoing festival on the theme of music and literature, to be presented throughout the 2020-21 season.

The concert will be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

DETAILS:

O Haiku My Haiku

Wednesday, April 21

7pm EDT

Kostabi World

225 W 22nd St

New York, NY

Live-stream

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/534994074565321

Composers

Dan Cooper, Brian DuFord, Ruby Froom, Gilbert Galindo, Monroe Golden, Sunao Isaji, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Dave Soldier, David Taylor

Performers

Thomas Piercy - hichiriki

Russell Kotcher- violin

Lynn Bechtold - violin

Alexandra Pritsker - domra

Jay Rodriguez - ney

Mary Barto - alto flute

Elena Mindlina - voice

Adriana Valdés - voice

Dave Soldier - piano

Mark Kostabi - piano

Ruby Froom - piano

David Taylor - bass trombone

Gene Pritsker - Di.J

Take a Pick -

Milica Paranosic, Brian DuFord - kaolimba, guitars, and voices

Poets

Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, Poez, Mark Kostabi, Sondra Kitchen, Jim Kempner, Milica Paranosic, Brian DuFord