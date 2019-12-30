Composers Concordance Presents New Works For Piano January 24

Composers Concordance, presents Three's Keys on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8pm. The concert features works for piano and piano ensembles by members of Composers Concordance.

Pianists Laura Ahumada, Carl Patrick Bolleia, and Carlton Holmes perform works by Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Masatora Goya, Peter Jarvis, Tamar Muskal, Gene Pritsker, Will Rowe, David Saperstein, Dave Soldier, Kathleen Supové, Richard Sussman, Alicia Terzian, Jessica Wells, and Randy Woolf.

Featured on the concert is a project titled The Right Hand Does Not Know What the Left Hand is Doing, sets of Musical Exquisite Corpses wherein six pairs of composers write independently, each for one hand, without knowing what the other composer is writing.

Also on the program, Carlton Holmes will perform the World Premiere of Prelude & Fugue No. 2 by Gene Pritsker which is inspired by jazz progressions, rhythms, and scales, and Carl Patrick Bolleia will perform the World Premiere of Momentum by Richard Sussman.

Composers Concordance: Three's Keys

Co-presented with Project142

Friday, January 24th at 8pm

The DiMenna Center

Benzaquen Hall

450 W 37th St, NYC

$20.00 General Admission (cash accepted at door)

$15.00 Advance Online Tickets

https://www.facebook.com/events/437181433612596/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You