Composers Concordance Presents CONGA MANIA, a Concert With A Limited, In-Person Audience

The concert takes place on Sunday, November 1st.

Composers Concordance presents Conga Mania on November 1st at 5pm EDT for a limited, in-person audience at Kostabi World Chelsea in New York City.

Latin GRAMMY-winning percussionist/composer Samuel Torres, Bessie Award-nominated tap dancer/composer Max Pollak, and multitalented percussionist/educator Cesare Papetti join together with chamber ensemble on a program of multifarious new compositions featuring congas, plus a traditional Cuban Yambú dance.

Featured compositions include Machiko Ozawa's Havana Murder Mystery for congas and violin; Sophie Dunér's Mad about Monk for congas, piano, and bass; Dan Cooper's Songo for congas and ensemble; and Gene Pritsker's Conga Graffiti for three conga drums.

Tickets will be $20 per-person, with an in-person audience maximum of 15 people. Reservations are required, so the first 15 people to buy tickets are the audience. Ticket price includes free drinks.

The concert will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

Listing Information

Conga Mania

Sunday, November 1st

5pm EDT

Kostabi World

225 W 22nd St, New York, NY

Tickets:

$20, must be purchased in advance. The first 15 people will be the in-person audience.

Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conga-mania-tickets-123478366117

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/2531718413798898

