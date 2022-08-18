Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composers Concordance Launch 2022-23 Season

The 11th annual CompCord festival is entitled 'What's In a Name?', and will feature five concerts playing on this theme.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Composers Concordance Launch 2022-23 Season

Composers Concordance will launch its 2022-23 season! The new site is now live and you can check it out HERE

For the moment, we're presenting 115+ composers on 29 concerts between September and June. Throughout the season, artists and events will continue to be added.

The 11th annual CompCord festival is entitled 'What's In a Name?', and will feature five concerts playing on this theme.

About Composers Concordance

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological

developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


NJPAC Announces 2022-23 Season of Dance Including Premieres, Company Anniversaries, and Jazz CollaborationsNJPAC Announces 2022-23 Season of Dance Including Premieres, Company Anniversaries, and Jazz Collaborations
August 18, 2022

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announced its upcoming 2022-23 season of dance including several anniversary celebrations and world premieres. The fall season begins with two shows melding dance and jazz music: famed Newark-born tap artist and dancemaker Savion Glover collaborates with jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater (Nov 12)  followed by new works by New Jersey-based Carolyn Dorfman Dance featuring a live performance by renowned jazz violinist Regina Carter (Nov 16).
Buhlebendalo's Homage To Sisterhood Wraps Women's MonthBuhlebendalo's Homage To Sisterhood Wraps Women's Month
August 18, 2022

To close off women's month, award-winning and platinum selling singer  Buhlebendalo Mda will pay homage to the sisterhood she created during her musical journey with the upcoming all-female production Jam Session With Buhlebendalo- Celebrating Women In Music that is set to take place at the South African State Theatre (SAST) on 28 August 2022.
Equity Calls on Forthcoming PM to Safeguard the Creative WorkforceEquity Calls on Forthcoming PM to Safeguard the Creative Workforce
August 18, 2022

Equity​, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, is calling on the forthcoming Prime Minister to adopt a 5-point plan to safeguard the future of the creative workforce. This includes abandoning Channel 4 privatisation, delivering sustainable long-term BBC funding, investing in the arts as part of Levelling Up, improving Universal Credit for creatives and protecting performers from unregulated artificial intelligence.
Cast Announced For THE FAMOUS FIVE at Theatr ClwydCast Announced For THE FAMOUS FIVE at Theatr Clwyd
August 18, 2022

Theatr Clwyd and Chichester Festival Theatre have announced the full cast for the world première production of brand-new musical The Famous Five, based on the much-loved books by Enid Blyton, written by Elinor Cook with music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson.
Artscape and Suidoosterfees Announce 2022 High School Drama Festival FinalistsArtscape and Suidoosterfees Announce 2022 High School Drama Festival Finalists
August 18, 2022

Artscape again joined hands with the Suidoosterfees to produce an even more prestigious High School Drama Festival in 2022.