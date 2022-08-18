Composers Concordance Launch 2022-23 Season

Composers Concordance will launch its 2022-23 season! The new site is now live and you can check it out HERE

For the moment, we're presenting 115+ composers on 29 concerts between September and June. Throughout the season, artists and events will continue to be added.

The 11th annual CompCord festival is entitled 'What's In a Name?', and will feature five concerts playing on this theme.

About Composers Concordance

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological

developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.